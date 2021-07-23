Rockford Fosgate® Announces the All-Out Bagger Show

Jeff G. Holt, editorial director of V-Twin Visionary©, will host the event where motorcyclists compete for awards including Best Audio, Best Paint, Best Performance, and a cash grand prize of $1000 for Best in Show.

Rockford Fosgate will present multiple Best in Class awards and a cash grand prize of $1000 for Best in Show.

Rockford Fosgate will have demo bikes on display at the All-Out Bagger Show. Spectators to the event will be able to hear Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate featured on these bikes. Event participants and spectators to the event will also be treated to prizes and give-away items by the Rockford staff.

Registration for the show is on-site in Deadwood at Harley-Davidson's® Outlaw Square beginning at 11:00am on Sunday August 8th. Everyone who would like to enter their bike in the show should be on-site by Noon.

If you cannot make it to Deadwood on August 8th, be sure to visit the Rockford Fosgate booth on Lazelle Street during the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ from August 6th – 15th or at Black Hills Harley-Davidson® during The Rally at Exit 55™ from July 31st – August 14th.

For more information about Rockford Fosgate, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

Related Links

https://rockfordfosgate.com

