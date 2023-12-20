ROCKFORD FOSGATE® APPOINTS ORA FREEMAN AS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF MARINE OEM

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce the addition of Ora Freeman as Senior Director of OEM Marine.

In his role, Ora will oversee and lead the Rockford Fosgate OEM Marine initiatives, where his years of industry experience and success will play a pivotal part in expanding Rockford's category relationships and growth.

Ora Freeman joins Rockford Fosgate as Senior Director of OEM Marine.
Ora, stated, "Rockford Fosgate is an iconic brand in the audio industry, and I couldn't be more excited to join this team and help lead them to a prominent position in the marine audio space. All the pieces are in place for us to be the undisputed leader in marine audio."

Zach Luke, Managing Director of Rockford Fosgate, stated, "As we continue building our teams for the future it is essential that we stay aware of transformative talent both in and out of the industry…we need skilled professionals that can have an impact on our, and our customers', business. The addition of Ora to our sales team does just that!"

As Senior Director of Marine OEM, Freeman will work directly with the executive team to develop and implement sales strategies, identify new market opportunities, and ensure that Rockford Fosgate continues to provide the highest level of service to its customers.

About Rockford Fosgate
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

