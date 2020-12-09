Rockford Fosgate® Audio Featured in 2021 Polaris Slingshot®

The new Rockford Fosgate audio system includes redesigned speaker pods for better sound performance and increased leg room as well as upgraded tweeters custom formed into the dash, and an expandable 200-watt plug and play Rockford Fosgate Amplifier. With Rockford's Element Ready™ technology, the system is purpose built for drivers to enjoy crystal-clear sound at any speed, in any driving condition.

Anyone looking for even more sound can easily double the music output by adding rear speakers via a convenient plug and play kit that is color matched to the vehicle. The Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 system adds a pair of 6.5-inch rear speaker pods and is included in the Concert Series accessory package.

The Slingshot® Concert Series accessory package delivers everything drivers and passengers want and love from a live show directly to the cockpit. An all-new plug and play Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 roll hoop audio kit packs even more energy, delivering even more volume to the city streets. The accessory package is completed with a light kit that plays in sync with the music for a dramatic light show.

For more information, please visit rockfordfosgate.com or to find out more about the new 2021 Polaris Slingshot® lineup, visit PolarisSlingshot.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

Polaris Slingshot® is a registered trademark of Polaris Inc.

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

Related Links

www.rockfordfosgate.com

