Rockford Fosgate® Color Optix™ 12-inch Subwoofers Available Now

Customers may choose variety of cosmetic configurations including black, white, black with stainless insert, or white with stainless insert then customize them by connecting an optional Color Optix™ Controller and RF Connect App that adds the ability to select their own light color and patterns.

These subwoofers are part of the Element Ready™ line-up that Rockford Fosgate introduced last November. They feature the IP67 certified rating as well as Deutsch™ and Amphenol™ connectors for true plug and play integration and Rockford's VERSA switch for series or parallel wiring at the flip of switch.

For more information on the complete line of Color Optix™ products please visit RockfordFosgate.com.

New M2 Series Subwoofers:

M2D2-12S/ M2D2-12SB 10" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Sealed Enclosure Marine Subwoofer

M2D4-12S / M2D4-12SB 10" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Sealed Enclosure Marine Subwoofer

M2D2-12I / M2D2-12IB 10" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Infinite Baffle Marine Subwoofer

M2D4-12I / M2D4-12IB 10" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Infinite Baffle Marine Subwoofer

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

