Rockford Fosgate® Expands Line of Digital Media Receivers

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new PMX-1 Digital Media Receiver is fully equipped for easy Bluetooth streaming from Android® or Apple® Mobile Devices and add-on control either via Rockford's steering wheel control (PMX-BTUR) or through the RF Connect mobile App coming soon to Apple and Android App stores.

Rockford Fosgate (rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce the addition of the PMX-1 digital media receiver to their highly successful line of Element Ready source units. The PMX-1 is now available to ship at an MSRP of only $219.99.

Whether you want to stream from you smartphone, plug in an AUX or USB device, listen to AM/FM radio, or check the weather, the PMX-1 gives you complete access to various audio playback formats and charges your mobile devices when using the USB input option. Use the built-in 2-ohm stable amplifier to power up to eight 4-ohm speakers or add external amplifiers using the 4 channel pre-amp outputs. Then tune the system by adjusting the selectable crossovers and 7-band graphic equalizer on the PMX-1. You can even fine tune the level for each source input using the variable source gain adjustment feature.

Rockford built the PMX-1 display to be both scratch resistant and optimized for viewing under all lighting conditions. By optically bonding the 9H tempered glass screen to the display and giving the ability to adjust the display brightness and contrast, Rockford ensured that the 2.3-inch Full Dot Matrix LCD display would be highly durable and easy to read even in harsh sunlight.

Additional specifications include:

Global AM/FM/WB Tuner

HP/LP/AP Crossovers 12/24 dB/Oct slope

Rotary Volume and Sub Level Control Buttons

2V 4-channel Pre-amp Outputs

25W x 4 (4 ohms), 50W x 4 (2 ohms)

Voltage gauge with Low Voltage Indicator

FCC, CE, IPX6, ASTM D4329, ASTM B117, and EN60945 Certified

2-Year Warranty

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

