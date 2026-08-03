Factory-integrated upgrades deliver more output, deeper bass and trail-ready performance.

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, announces three purpose-built audio solutions for select Polaris® RZR and Sportsman vehicles: the RZR Phantom Rear Door Speaker Upgrade, the 2026 RZR PRO-R / PRO-R Boost Subwoofer Kit, and the Polaris Sportsman Front Rack Audio System. Each product combines vehicle-specific integration, straightforward installation and rugged construction to deliver powerful sound without compromising factory fit, function or storage.

Rockford Fosgate® Expands Polaris Audio Lineup with New RZR and Sportsman Systems Factory-integrated upgrades deliver more output, deeper bass and trail-ready performance. Rockford Fosgate® Expands Polaris Audio Lineup with New RZR and Sportsman Systems Factory-integrated upgrades deliver more output, deeper bass and trail-ready performance.

RZR Phantom Rear Door Speaker Upgrade

Designed for select RZR PRO-R, PRO-S and PRO-XP Stage-4 four-passenger Ultimate models, the rear door upgrade adds two 6.5-inch Element Ready™ speakers in custom OEM door panels. The system adds 200 watts of output, with extended voice coils that deliver clear highs, deeper bass and a more dynamic listening experience. Integrated door handles and grilles match the existing Rockford Fosgate audio ecosystem, while factory mounting locations support quick installation and a clean, cohesive interior. Co-engineered with Polaris, the system is Ride Command Ready for vehicle-specific, noise-free integration with zero setup.

2026 RZR PRO-R / PRO-R Boost Subwoofer Kit

Purpose-built for 2-seat and 4-seat 2026 RZR PRO-R and PRO-R Boost models, the new subwoofer kit centers on a 10-inch, 400-watt subwoofer powered by a dedicated channel on the new 1,500-watt, 8-channel amplifier. Vehicle-optimized mounting brackets provide precise factory-grade fitment, and an included 12-volt relocation kit supports installation in 2-seat models. The compact, one-piece roto-molded enclosure preserves cabin space and ergonomics while adding deep, hard-hitting bass across the entire audio system.

Polaris Sportsman Front Rack Audio System

Engineered for select Polaris Sportsman models, the all-in-one front rack system combines two 100-watt, 8-inch Element Ready™ coaxial speakers with a 150-watt, 2-channel Bluetooth® amplifier. The ultra-high-excursion speakers deliver punchy bass in a lightweight, durable package, while Bluetooth connectivity gives riders direct control from a smartphone. All components are housed in a single roto-molded enclosure that mounts securely to the OEM front storage rack and opens to maintain full access to the existing storage area. Plug-and-play installation and factory-matched styling complete the integrated design.

All three systems are engineered for demanding off-road environments. Element Ready™ construction helps protect critical components from water, salt and UV exposure, while rugged enclosures and vehicle-specific hardware are designed to withstand vibration, heat, mud and rough terrain. The result is premium, factory-fit audio performance built for wherever the trail leads.

For more information, please visit rockfordfosgate.com

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorcycle, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate