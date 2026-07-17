Rockford Fosgate Introduces Next-Generation TMS 5x7 Motorcycle Speakers

More Power. Built for the Ride. The redesigned speakers deliver up to 200 watts, direct-fit installation, and Element Ready™ durability.

TEMPE, Ariz., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce the next generation of TMS 5x7 motorcycle speakers. Purpose-built for riders who demand clear, powerful sound on the open road, the new TMS 5x7 platform combines enhanced mids, deeper bass, ultra-clear highs, and rugged construction engineered specifically for the motorcycle environment.

Rockford Fosgate, the leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce the next generation of TMS 5x7 motorcycle speakers.

Designed to transform the on-bike listening experience, the next-generation TMS 5x7 speakers deliver a balanced sound profile that remains dynamic and detailed at speed. Long-throw woofers, a large voice coil, and an extended frequency range work together to produce high output and deep, extended low-end response, giving music greater impact without sacrificing clarity.

"Motorcycle audio has to deliver in an environment where wind, road noise, heat, moisture, and vibration are always part of the ride," said Wayne Connolly, Vice President of Product Development. "With the next-generation TMS 5x7 speakers, we focused on more usable output, stronger bass performance, and direct-fit integration, while maintaining the Element Ready™ durability riders expect from Rockford Fosgate."

Precision-tuned for real-world riding, the TMS 5x7 platform is engineered to keep vocals, instruments, and low-frequency content clear and controlled as listening levels rise. The extended operating range supports louder, more dynamic playback, while the long-throw woofer design helps create the deeper bass response riders can feel as well as hear.

Performance is backed by an increase in power handling. Delivering up to 200 watts - twice the power of the previous generation - the speakers are built for serious output. A heat-resistant motor structure and integrated radiator ring efficiently dissipate heat, helping maintain consistent, powerful sound during long rides and demanding high-volume use.

Installation is engineered to be as seamless as the performance upgrade. The speakers provide direct drop-in fitment for factory mounting locations, helping installers and riders complete a clean upgrade without unnecessary modification. Model-specific grilles for Road Glide and Street Glide applications support a factory-integrated appearance that looks as refined as the system sounds.

Built as part of Rockford Fosgate's Element Ready™ lineup, the next-generation TMS 5x7 speakers are designed to stand up to the realities of the road. Water, dirt, UV exposure, and motorcycle vibration are addressed through premium materials and durable construction selected for long-term reliability in changing weather, rough road conditions, and extended highway use.

Whether upgrading a factory system or building a complete high-performance motorcycle audio setup, the next-generation TMS 5x7 Speaker Series brings together stronger output, balanced response, straightforward fitment, and proven environmental protection. The result is a purpose-built speaker platform designed to keep music powerful, clear, and dependable mile after mile.

For more information visit: rockfordfosgate.com or visit an authorized dealer.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, marine, motorsport, and motorcycle audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate