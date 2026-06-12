Aggressive Output. Rugged Reliability. The new series is purpose-built for SPL competition vehicles and performance-focused builds where maximum output matters most.

TEMPE, Ariz., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce the new PUNCH PRO Speaker Series, engineered to be the loudest speakers in the PUNCH lineup. Purpose-built for SPL competition vehicles, high-volume street performance, and performance-focused builds, the new PUNCH PRO Series delivers aggressive output, rugged reliability, and the unmistakable PUNCH sound.

Rockford Fosgate Introduces New PUNCH® PRO Speakers.

Designed for listeners who demand extreme output without sacrificing durability or clarity, PUNCH PRO speakers combine high-efficiency components, oversized motor structures, and ultra-durable materials to deliver relentless volume under demanding conditions. With midrange drivers and tweeters engineered specifically for high-output environments, the series gives installers and enthusiasts the power, output, and dependability needed to take serious builds to the next level.

"Punch Pro brings pro audio efficiency and SPL capability into a dedicated automotive architecture. By utilizing Punch-platform frames, we achieved a true 'Engineered Fit' for direct integration without modification. And with a new compact bullet tweeter option, we've made it easier than ever to deliver pro-level output into tighter vehicle spaces" said Wayne Connolly, Vice President of Product Development.

Performance-driven from the inside out, PUNCH PRO speakers feature precision-engineered phase plugs that help project high-frequency detail with accuracy, allowing music to stay clear and focused even at elevated volume. Oversized motor structures improve efficiency and support extended playtime, while a 75-watt RMS and 150-watt peak power rating gives the series the strength to keep up when the system is pushed hard.

Built to perform like a true workhorse, every component and material in the PUNCH PRO Series was selected for strength and long-term reliability. Reinforced polymer baskets, high-density cones, and reinforced tweeter diaphragms help deliver class-leading construction designed to withstand the demands of competition-level output and aggressive everyday performance.

The series is also engineered for demanding environments. UV-resistant materials in the cone, surround, and frame help protect against prolonged sun exposure, while treated paper cones, durable surrounds, and fatigue-resistant spiders are designed to maintain performance over time. For enhanced control and system tuning, the PUNCH PRO platform also includes an external crossover engineered for high-output applications. The precision external low-pass crossover provides accurate signal control for seamless integration of dual midrange drivers and a tweeter while preserving sonic integrity under high-power conditions. Selectable tweeter attenuation at 0 dB, –3 dB, and –6 dB allows installers to fine-tune high-frequency output for optimal tonal balance across a wide range of system configurations.

Inside the crossover, optimized midrange filtering uses laminated steel-core inductors for low-loss, high-current handling and smooth, controlled midrange response. Ceramic resistors, aluminum heatsinks, and a vented chassis work together to efficiently dissipate heat, helping maintain consistent performance during extended, high-output listening sessions.

The PUNCH PRO Speaker Series is designed for competition-level output, aggressive everyday performance, and systems that need to play loud and hold up under pressure. Available in multiple sizes and configurations, PUNCH PRO brings aggressive output, rugged durability, and the unmistakable PUNCH sound to performance-focused builds.

For more information visit: rockfordfosgate.com or visit an authorized dealer.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, marine, motorsport, and motorcycle audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate