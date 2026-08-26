Co-engineered with BRP, the new lineup delivers vehicle-specific fitment, tuned performance, scalable system options, and off-road durability.

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, a leader in high-performance audio, announces an all-new lineup of audio systems engineered specifically for the 2027 Can-Am Defender platform. Co-engineered with BRP, the new systems combine premium Rockford Fosgate sound with factory-level integration, plug-and-play installation, and purpose-built durability for the off-road environment.

From upgrades to complete full-cab systems and premium Audio Roof solutions, the lineup gives Defender owners multiple ways to build an audio system around how they work, ride, and play.

Rockford Fosgate Introduces All-New Audio Systems for the 2027 Can-Am Defender. Co-engineered with BRP, the new lineup delivers vehicle-specific fitment, tuned performance, scalable system options, and off-road durability.

At the foundation of the lineup is Precision Engineered Fit. Speakers, enclosures, amplifiers, harnesses, and mounting solutions are designed specifically around the Defender platform, creating a clean, integrated installation with a finished appearance that looks at home in the vehicle. Depending on the configuration, system control integrates directly with the 2027 Can-Am Defender Wireless Touch Display or Rockford Fosgate PMX-C30 source unit.

Select systems also feature V.S.T.S. - Vehicle Specific Tuned Sound. Built-in DSP, vehicle-specific tuning, and digital A2B connectivity are engineered around the Defender environment to deliver clean, controlled audio without complicated tuning or setup. The result is powerful sound designed to perform over wind, engine noise, and the demanding conditions that come with off-road use.

The new Defender audio lineup is also designed to scale. Owners can start with a front-speaker system and expand with rear speakers, powered subwoofer kits, amplifier upgrades, or complete Audio Roof solutions. Available configurations range from 500-watt amplified front-speaker systems to 1,000-watt dual-amplified systems with a powered 10-inch subwoofer.

For riders looking for an all-in-one upgrade, Rockford Fosgate Defender Audio Roof systems combine high-output overhead sound, integrated lighting, and vehicle-specific functionality in a single package. Configurations are available for both two-door and four-door Defender models, with premium systems adding 15-inch passive subwoofers, expanded speaker coverage, customizable RGB lighting, integrated dome lighting, and integrated Can-Am SMART 40in. front light-bar and Can-Am SMART rear cargo-light.

Every system is engineered for the demands of the off-road environment with O.R.D.- Off Road Designed construction. Speakers, amplifiers, enclosures, grilles, and hardware are built to withstand exposure to water, mud, dust, UV, vibration, and rugged use. Water-tested speakers, UV-certified grilles, and vibration-tested components help ensure dependable performance wherever the Defender goes.

Whether upgrading a level 2, adding deeper bass, expanding audio throughout the cab, or stepping up to a complete Audio Roof system, the new Rockford Fosgate lineup gives 2027+ Can-Am Defender owners a purpose-built path to premium off-road sound.

For more information visit: rockfordfosgate.com or can-am.brp.com

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, marine, motorsport, and motorcycle audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate