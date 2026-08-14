TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate®, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, proudly introduces the PMX-6BB Hidden Digital Media Receiver, a compact marine audio solution designed to deliver powerful performance and seamless control without taking up valuable space at the helm.

Rockford Fosgate® Introduces PMX-6BB Hidden Digital Media Receiver for Seamless Marine Audio Control.

Purpose-built for marine applications, the PMX-6BB integrates directly with a boat's Multi-Function Display through NMEA 2000 connectivity, allowing users to control their audio system from the display already built into the vessel. The result is a clean, factory-like installation that keeps the receiver hidden while putting complete audio control within easy reach.

At the heart of the PMX-6BB is an internal 200-watt amplifier capable of powering up to eight speakers, providing the performance needed for a complete marine audio system without requiring additional space at the dash.

The PMX-6BB also features dual-zone functionality, giving users independent control over volume and EQ settings in two separate areas of the boat. Whether listening at the helm or entertaining near the swim platform, each zone can be tailored to create the ideal audio experience without affecting the other.

For greater system flexibility, the PMX-6BB supports up to three PMX-1R remotes and a PMX-8DH TFT display head, providing multiple control options throughout the vessel. Independent subwoofer level control also allows users to adjust bass output to their personal preference without changing the tuning of the remaining speakers.

Key PMX-6BB features include:

NMEA 2000 Integration: Control audio directly through a compatible Multi-Function Display for a clean, streamlined installation.

200-Watt Internal Amplifier: Powers up to eight speakers for a powerful, space-efficient marine audio system.

Dual-Zone Control: Independently adjust volume and EQ settings for two separate listening areas.

Independent Subwoofer Level Control: Fine-tune bass output without altering the rest of the system.

Expanded Control Options: Supports up to three PMX-1R remotes and a PMX-8DH TFT display head.

Element Ready™ Design: Engineered to withstand water, vibration, and UV exposure for reliable performance in demanding marine environments.

Built to stay out of sight while putting complete audio control at the user's fingertips, the PMX-6BB combines flexible integration, powerful amplification, and marine-ready durability in one compact solution.

For more information visit: rockfordfosgate.com or visit an authorized dealer.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, marine, motorsport, and motorcycle audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate