Rockford Fosgate® Introduces All New Motorsports Audio Kits Featuring Color Optix™ RGB LED Lighting

Kit options begin with Stage1 or Stage2 systems that include a stereo and speakers, then continues to build in performance, features, and adds RGB LED lighting from Stage3 up to the all-new Stage 6 system. The RZR14-STG6 with 1500 watts of power, RGB LED speakers and rear 8-inch horn speaker cans, subwoofer, stereo, and RGB LED controller will light the way and pump out the music. The X317-STG6 also features the larger 8-inch rear horn speakers and all the lighting control as in the RZR14-STG6, but also includes a second subwoofer in the 1500-watt system.

Designed to stand up to water, dirt, mud, and UV rays, these kits are Element Ready™ for the off-road environment. In keeping with our RF3 standard for factory fit and finish, Rockford engineered every component to match and compliment the factory fit and finish of the vehicle defining exact specifications to ensure the best-in-class fitment and look. They also feature Bluetooth® connectivity, AUX and USB inputs for access to all your music and to charge your smartphone out on the trail.

Rockford ensures simple installation with secure plug and play connectivity, no cutting, and the all new M5 amplifier pre-tuned for the system so no settings or adjustments are needed. The IPX6 rated M5 amplifier ensures that the new kits are fully Element Ready™.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

