Rockford Fosgate® Introduces Audio Solutions for Harley-Davidson® Road King® Motorcycles

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson Road King® riders can now enjoy great sound out on the road.

Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce two new audio kits designed to fit most 1998 to current models of Harley-Davidson Road King® motorcycles that are equipped with hard bags are now available. With these new kits, Rockford expands its audio offering outside of the faring to deliver premium sound that is contained in the saddlebags.

Each audio kit includes a Power Series 400-watt amplifier with installation harness and mount, a Bluetooth® receiver, and one pair of 6x9 inch speakers that are purpose built for motorcycle applications. For seamless installation into the factory saddlebag lids Rockford Fosgate's industry leading waterproof speaker mounts and the corresponding cutting templates are included with each kit. All products are Element Ready® for use in the outdoor environment.

Riders can easily connect their Bluetooth® enabled smartphone or media player to the audio kit in order to listen to their favorite playlist or streaming audio. They may control volume and track from their device or add the optional wireless remote control (PMX-BTUR).

Audio Kits are configured in two variations:

Please contact Rockford Fosgate or a local authorized dealer for specific vehicle compatibility.

Additional features and details:

Bluetooth® receiver automatically re-connects to your device at turn on

Plug and Play audio harness integrates directly with factory wiring

400-watt 4-channel amplifier (leaving 2 channels for future expansion)

Vehicle specific kits make it easy to select the exact kit for your bike

Step by step installation videos are easily accessible

2 Year Warranty

For more information or to find an authorized retail location near you, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

