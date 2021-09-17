Rockford Fosgate® introduces new All-In-One Audio Solution for Select Polaris Ranger® 2018 - 2022 Vehicles

This new all-in-one audio solution is purpose built for the off-road environment featuring a single enclosure that houses a pair of 5.25-inch speakers and a Bluetooth® ready source unit. The audio components are pre-installed so that this kit can be quickly installed in place of the factory center cup holder and connected using the included plug-and-play harness.

Rockford sound, easy installation, quick Bluetooth pairing, and out of the box performance, so everything just works.

Jake Braaten, VP of Business and Product Development at Rockford stated, "Ranger owners will love that this kit delivers the Rockford Fosgate sound they expect, with easy installation, quick Bluetooth pairing, and right out of the box performance, so everything just works."

The 5.25-inch speakers are rated to handle 50 watts of power and feature a full-range coaxial design, for solid mid bass response and crisp high-end output. The PMX-1 source unit includes a 2.3-inch wet bonded dot matrix display, so it's built rugged and it's also easy to read in any light, day, or night. With Bluetooth connectivity, to quickly get your playlist loaded as well as an AM/FM/WB tuner you have all the music and information at your fingertips. Plus, all components of the system are Element Ready™ so that they perform regardless of water, dirt, mud, or UV rays.

Those who want to experience the new Stage 1 system should visit the Sand Sport Super Show being held this weekend in Costa Mesa, California where Rockford will debut this new all-in-one audio solution.

For more information on Sand Sport Super Show™ visit their event site.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

Polaris Ranger® is a registered trademark of Polaris Inc.

