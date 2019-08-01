Rockford Fosgate® Introduces New Expanded Assortment Of Audio Solutions for Harley-Davidson® Motorcycles

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson owners now have an all new set of options to rev up the audio on their bikes.

Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce an entire new line up of audio kits for 1998 to current models of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles. With this new line, Rockford adds compatibility with 1998 to current Ultra models as well as 2014 and newer CVO edition motorcycles.

"In developing this new line of kits, our goal was to take them up a level above the current models," stated Jake Braaten, Rockford's VP of new product development and engineering. "We were excited to improve the integration, add features, and to deliver vehicle specific solutions for a wider range of Harley-Davidson bikes."

The group of eighteen new audio kits includes six (6) speaker amplified audio kits for '98 to '13 Ultra models and 2014+ CVO editions, complete solutions that include Rockford's recently announced PMXHD-9813 radio combined with an amplifier and speakers for 2013 and older models, as well as an option to add Rockford's DSR1 signal processor via a T-harness to any of their 2014+ audio kits.

Audio Kits are configured for compatibility with the following motorcycles:

Additional features and details:

Kits are now available as Stage1, Stage2, or Stage3 to allow buyers to choose the audio components they want to upgrade on their motorcycle

Plug and Play audio harness integrates directly with factory wiring

400-watt amplifier (Stage 2 & Stage 3 kits)

Vehicle specific kits make it easy to select the exact kit for your bike

Step by step installation videos are easily accessible

2 Year Warranty

For more information or to find an authorized retail location near you, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

