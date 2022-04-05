Rockford Fosgate® Introduces New Motorsports Audio Kits for Select Polaris Ranger® 2018 - newer Vehicles

All audio kits, except those with Ride Command™ integration, include a source unit with a large wet bonded display that is built rugged and is also easy to read in any light, day, or night. With Bluetooth connectivity, to quickly get your playlist loaded as well as an AM/FM/WB tuner, you have all the music and information at your fingertips. They also feature AUX and USB inputs for access to all your music and to charge your smartphone out on the trail.

Rockford engineered every component to match and compliment the factory fit and finish of the vehicle.

Rockford ensures simple installation with secure plug and play connectivity, minimal drilling or cutting, and the IPX6 rated M5 amplifier is pre-tuned for the system so no adjustments are needed. In keeping with our installation standards, Rockford engineered every component to match and compliment the factory fit and finish of the vehicle by defining exact specifications to ensure the best-in-class fitment and look.

The STG3 through STG6 kits with RGB LED lighting are designed for use with the Color Optix ™ Controller and RF Connect App which provide total control of the lighting on the Rockford Fosgate speakers and subwoofer in your vehicle.

These seven new options join the RNGR18-STG1 All-In-One audio solution that launched in September of 2021. For more information visit rockfordfosgate.com.

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

