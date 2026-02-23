Rockford Fosgate Expands Quality Leadership with Appointment of Joey J. Gou

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), today announced the appointment of Joey J. Gou as Senior Director of Global Quality Assurance, reinforcing the company's commitment to quality, operational discipline, and long-term growth as it expands into increasingly complex and demanding markets.

Gou brings more than 24 years of U.S. based leadership experience across the automotive, EV, audio, and pressure vessel industries. He is widely recognized for building and scaling world-class Quality and Environmental Management Systems, leading organizations through ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications, and embedding continuous improvement through Lean, Toyota Production System (TPS), Kaizen, and Practical Problem-Solving methodologies.

Throughout his career, Gou has strengthened global supplier partnerships, particularly across Asia, and designed and implemented Built-In Quality (BIQ) and Designed-In Quality (DIQ) frameworks that improve product reliability from concept through production. He has led cross-functional quality planning for major product launches, driving defect reduction, process stability, and scalable operational excellence.

"Rockford Fosgate has always been built on more than best-in-class audio, we're built on disciplined execution across the entire organization," said Zach Luke, President. "Sales, marketing, engineering, operations, and support all play a critical role in how we deliver value. That alignment allows us to go beyond high-performance products and deliver confidence through development, validation, and long-term support. As we pursue more demanding opportunities, our quality initiative reinforces the standards that have defined the Rockford Fosgate name for decades."

A U.S. citizen with conversational proficiency in Mandarin Chinese, Gou brings a rare combination of technical depth, cultural fluency, and strategic quality leadership, supporting Rockford Fosgate's focus on quality-driven growth and global scalability.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorcycle, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

