Rockford Fosgate® Introduces Next Generation of Marine Speakers And Subwoofers featuring Color Optix™ RGB LED Lighting

To further customize the sound experience black and white grille options are available on both M1 and M2 products. M2 takes customization a step further by also including a stainless-steel grille insert so you may choose black with stainless or white with stainless as well.

"We didn't just re-design an existing line of products. We spent time on the water, with boating enthusiasts, with boat manufactures in order to create loudspeakers that not only perform well, but also integrate as a true marine ecosystem" explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering.

To achieve industry leading plug and play connectivity Deutsch™ and Amphenol™ connectors are integrated into the design on all the M1 and M2 drivers. This combined with their IP67 certification make these speakers and subwoofers Element Ready™ and truly purpose built for marine applications.

M2 speakers are available in 6.5 inch and 8-inch coaxial configurations. The line also includes a standalone, high efficiency tweeter as well as 10-inch dual 2 ohm and dual 4-ohm subwoofers. M1 speakers come in 6-inch, 6.5 inch, and 8 inch sizes complimented by 8 inch, 10 inch and 12 inch subwoofers offered in dual 2 ohm and dual 4 ohm varieties.

To compliment the plug and play connectivity and streamline installation, Rockford equipped all M1 and M2 subwoofers with a VersaSwitch™ to make changing impedance between 1 and 4 or 2 and 8 ohms as easy as flipping a switch.

M2 Series Includes:



• M2-65 / M2-65B 6.5" coaxial 150 watt RMS, 600 Watt Peak • M2-8 / M2-8B 8" coaxial 550 watt RMS, 1000 Watt Peak • M2-TS 1" tweeter 200 watt RMS, 800 Watt Peak • M2D2-10I / M2D2-10IB 10" subwoofer 400 watt RMS, 1600 Watt Peak • M2D4-10I / M2D4-10IB 10" subwoofer 400 watt RMS, 1600 Watt Peak M1 Series Includes:



• M1-6 / M1-6B 6" coaxial 75 watt RMS, 300 Watt Peak • M1-65 / M1-65B 6.5" coaxial 75 watt RMS, 300 Watt Peak • M1-8 / M1-8B 8" coaxial 150 watt RMS, 600 Watt Peak • M1D2-8 / M1D2-8B 8" subwoofer 150 watt RMS, 600 Watt Peak • M1D4-8 / M1D4-8B 8" subwoofer 150 watt RMS, 600 Watt Peak • M1D2-10 / M1D2-10B 10" subwoofer 300 watt RMS, 1200 Watt Peak • M1D4-10 / M1D4-10B 10" subwoofer 300 watt RMS, 1200 Watt Peak • M1D2-12 / M1D2-12B 12" subwoofer 300 watt RMS, 1200 Watt Peak • M1D4-12 / M1D4-12B 12" subwoofer 300 watt RMS, 1200 Watt Peak





• 2 Year Warranty





About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

