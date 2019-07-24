Rockford Fosgate® is Shipping New Audio Systems for Can-am® Maverick® X3 2017 - current Vehicles

TEMPE, Ariz., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Can-am® X3 owners will immediately hear the improved bass response from the down firing subwoofer enclosure. The new enclosure design is also easily installed in all 2017+ X3 models, even those with the added bracing under the seats.

Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to report that the new line up of audio kits for Can-am® X3 2017 through current vehicles are now available at authorized Rockford Fosgate® dealers as well as on the company's website.

These new models feature integration on 2019 and newer models equipped with Smart-Lok™ technology but are also compatible with 2017 and 2018 vehicles.

MSPR ranges from $439.99 to $3199.99 and the new line of Rockford Fosgate® Can-am® Maverick® X3 Audio Kits Includes:

X317-STAGE1 Stereo Kit for select Maverick X3 models



X317-STAGE2 Stereo and Front speaker kit for select Maverick X3 models



X317-STAGE3 400-Watt stereo, front speaker and subwoofer kit for select Maverick X3 models



X317-STAGE4 400-Watt stereo, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit for select Maverick X3 models



X317-STAGE5 1000-Watt stereo, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit for select Maverick X3 models



X317-REAR Add on rear speaker kit for X317-STAGE2 and X317-STAGE3

For a list of authorized retail locations, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

Related Links

http://www.rockfordfosgate.com

