ROCKFORD FOSGATE® MAKES TRANSFORMATIVE LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT PROMOTING ZACH LUKE TO MANAGING DIRECTOR

Rockford Corporation

08 Nov, 2023, 17:49 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce the appointment of Zach Luke as the new Managing Director of Rockford Fosgate. With an extensive background in leadership and a proven track record of success, Zach delivers experience and vision to the company.

Zach Luke appointed the new Managing Director of Rockford Fosgate.
Bill Jackson, President, stated, "Zach has worked within multiple segments of our business, giving him perspective from various vantage points which has allowed him to develop a solid foundation for the fundamentals. The basics never get old and with Zach's unique ability to create, lead and adapt I'm excited to work with him on developing the next evolution of the Rockford Fosgate brand."

Zach is no stranger to leading with distinction. As an invaluable contributor to Rockford Fosgate he has been a critical component to the brands DNA with 20 years of dedicated service across the organization, his insights and expertise will drive the company to new levels of excellence.

Zach Luke, said, "It's said that it's all about the journey and I can attest that the effort put in to living out your passion is where the true reward is. I have genuinely been affected by Rockford Fosgate since I was a teenager, the brand has influenced a lifetime for me…so to play an influential role in writing the next chapters, working alongside the talent within the walls today, isn't just a box that needs to be checked…it's a responsibility to representing those before me and ensuring the legacy."

As the Managing Director of Rockford Fosgate, Zach will be responsible for leadership, strategic planning, and organizational alignment. He will be responsible for shaping the future of Rockford Fosgate and ensuring the continued success and growth.

About Rockford Fosgate
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

