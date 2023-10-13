ROCKFORD FOSGATE PARTNERS WITH THUMPER FABRICATION FOR NATIONAL MOTORSPORTS DISTRIBUTION

Strategically extending the distribution network for SXS and UTV products with authentic experience and a shared brand alignment.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Thumper Fabrication, a renowned manufacturer, retailer, and marketer of unique motorsports accessories. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the SXS audio market and provide approved retailers access to Rockford Fosgate SXS and UTV products.

The partnership with Thumper Fabrication is a significant milestone in Rockford Fosgate's growth and consumer expansion strategy, as it allows us to reach strategic markets and serve a focused customer base with the authenticity and excellence our brand is known for.

"This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to expanding our reach strategically in the SXS market, ensuring that our product and services are available to our customers. Our product is focused, our brand resounding and our culture unique...all of which not only deserves but requires focused attention. Collaborating with an authentic partner who prioritizes the brand, category, and relationship is key…It's about our customers, and our customers deserve the best", said (Zach Luke, VP Sales and Marketing) of Rockford Fosgate.

Thumper Fabrication offers exceptional customer service, efficient logistics, and world-class motorsports marketing making it the perfect partner to help Rockford Fosgate expand its SXS and UTV presence. Expanding availability with a focus on Rockford Fosgate Polaris® and Can-Am® SXS plug and play kits, including roofs and motorsport accessories.

Distributed dealers will go through an application process and together Rockford Fosgate and Thumper Fabrication will set new market standards and provide unmatched value. The teams will work in unison to ensure a seamless non disruptive transition for category supporting retailers while welcoming new ones. Business channels will be systematically developed to ensure success and customer awareness.

About Rockford Fosgate
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market.  Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

