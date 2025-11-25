Rockford Homeowners Get Free Well & Septic Checklist From City Lights Home Buyers to Speed Up Home Sales

Free pre-inspection from City Lights Home Buyers helps Rockford family sell probate home for $295,000 — avoiding a tax auction through early well & septic testing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Lights Home Buyers, a Grand Rapids, MI, Cash Home Buyer buying homes fast in Grand Rapids and Kent County, Michigan, has expanded its homeowner resources by offering free well and septic checks to Grand Rapids–area sellers after seeing too many families blindsided by last-minute inspection failures. The company recently assisted Kent County resident Greg, who was preparing to sell his father's home in probate while avoiding a looming tax auction. Greg sold his house for cash, a $295,000 sale, all because City Lights helped him run an early well and septic test on the home before it sold.

How much does a well and septic inspection really cost in Michigan? A 3-minute Rockford walkthrough from City Lights Home Buyers shows what inspectors look for, common issues in Kent County, and how homeowners can avoid last-minute surprises before selling. Michigan Well & Septic Picture: City Lights Home Buyers

By identifying potential issues up front, Greg and his family were able to get a fair price for the home and address concerns before it was too late, and ultimately close without delays.

"Most families don't realize how much a simple well and septic check can change the outcome of a sale, especially with probate or older homes," said Ryann Brier, Preferred Realtor In Kent County. "Catching issues early meant he avoided a tax auction and positioned the home to sell at full market value. Offering these free checks is one of the best ways we can help homeowners prepare with confidence."

The free Rockford well & septic resource includes:

A concise 3-minute video guide.

A downloadable checklist for easy reference.

A press kit with the full video, transcript, and signed consent forms.

Availability of local inspectors for interviews.

According to Michigan environmental regulators and clean water advocacy groups, more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in Michigan rely on septic systems, and an estimated 20–25% of those systems are failing or underperforming. In Kent County alone, thousands of aging septic systems are believed to be leaking wastewater toward local rivers and groundwater. Many of these problems only surface when a buyer orders an inspection or an appraiser raises concerns during a sale.

In City Lights Home Buyers' West Michigan transactions, well and septic concerns are among the most common reasons inspections drag on or buyers try to renegotiate. By turning their internal checklist into a public resource and filming it at an actual Rockford property, the company is providing a practical, easy-to-understand tool for homeowners and agents alike. The Rockford well and septic checklist is part of a broader effort by City Lights Home Buyers to give Michigan homeowners simple tools to handle complex situations like probate sales, pre-foreclosures, and older rural properties that depend on private wells and septic systems.

Media Contact: Caleb Reits, Acquisitions Manager, City Lights Home Buyers, Email: [email protected], Phone: 616-202-3922 (available 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM EST)

City Lights Home Buyers (d/b/a City Lights Rentals) buys residential properties for cash across Michigan and specializes in probate, pre-foreclosure, and distressed sales. The company provides sellers with fast, fair cash offers, transparent processes, and compassionate service so homeowners can avoid lengthy court dates or costly repairs. City Lights is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (A+) and led by Caleb Reits (Acquisitions Manager) and Ryann Brier (Licensed Realtor). Learn more at https://citylightsgrandrapids.com.

