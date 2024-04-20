Rockford, IL Residents Gain Access to Illinois's Top-Rated Personal Injury Law Firm: Pignatelli & Associates P.C.

ROCKFORD, Ill., April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal representation for personal injury cases have been a major concern spread across the state of Illinois for decades. Despite having over 1,000's of licensed personal injury lawyers accredited by the BAR association, Illinois has seen nearly 300,000 auto crashes in 2021 according to the Illinois Department of Transportation, with only about 20% of them resulting in seeking legal counsel. But, great news for Rockford, IL residents! Pignatelli & Associates P.C., considered by many to be Illinois's top rated personal Injury law firm, have announced their expansion to Rockford, IL in order to meet the growing demand for auto injury attorneys and personal injury lawyers.

Since 1947, Pignatelli & Associates P.C. has championed the rights of auto injury victims across Illinois. For nearly a century they have represented and fought vigorously on behalf of auto injury victims, resulting in over $100 million in total settlements won for clients - with the average auto injury case settling for over $25,000. Now, Rockford, IL residents can benefit from their wealth of legal knowledge, experience, and commitment, with a fully staffed team of expert trial lawyers, attorneys, and paralegals.

As of 2024, Rockford, IL will be fully staffed with a team of expert trial lawyers, attorneys, and paralegals from Pignatelli & Associates, P.C. experienced in many personal injury areas including:

Slip and Fall

Dog & animal Bites

Workers Compensation

Elderly Care

Wrongful Death

Police Brutality

Negligent Security

Auto Injury

Car Injury

Truck & Semi Injury

Motorcycle Injury

DUI Crash

Hit & Run

With clients never paying until they win, their legal team brings the same level of aggressive advocacy to Rockford, IL that personal injury victims have come to expect from Pignatelli & Associates P.C. Setting a golden standard for personal injury firms across Illinois. If you have been involved in a serious auto crash, personal injury, or any other experience resulting in an injury then Pignatelli & Associates, P.C. will fight for your right towards fair compensation.

Pignatelli & Associates P.C.'s expansion in Rockford, IL signifies their unwavering commitment to ensuring all personal injury victims have access to the best legal representation possible. For more information about Pignatelli & Associates P.C., you can visit their website or contact (779) 204-7795 to schedule a free, no-obligation consultation.

SOURCE Pignatelli & Associates, P.C.