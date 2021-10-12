Rockford Mutual Insurance Company Named in Business Insurance's Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance

ROCKFORD, Illinois, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) is pleased to announce today that it has been named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers nationwide for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where associates can thrive, enjoy their work and help their company grow.

Rockford Mutual Insurance is helping families, individuals and businesses today and during their time of need by providing exceptional service, innovation, security, ease of doing business and paying claims promptly and fairly. This is accomplished by hiring the best associates, cultivating their talents, living our core values while leveraging technology.

"Our associates are the face of Rockford Mutual," says Kent Shantz, President & CEO of RMIC, "They're genuine, hard-working people who care about making a difference. We work hard to ensure our associates feel supported and develop to their full potential."

RMIC is proud to provide a friendly atmosphere, benefits package, education and training programs for professional development, and more. Most recently, Rockford Mutual introduced "Give Back Days". This is a benefit that allows associates to volunteer at a non-profit close to their heart twice a year, paid by the company.

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year's report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896, writing primarily automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

