Rockford Mutual Insurance Company Wins 2019 ValChoice® Award For "#1 Best Value" In Wisconsin

ROCKFORD, Ill., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) has been awarded the prestigious ValChoice® award as #1 Best Value for car insurance in Wisconsin for the award year 2018/19. To receive this award, Rockford Mutual provided their customers with a unique combination of exceptional customer service, claims handling, and value in the car insurance products we sold over a three-year period.

ValChoice® awards recognize the best insurance companies by state. The company's data analytics engine is the first to let consumers know which insurance companies offer the best claims handling, service, and value. This year, they launched the first platform enabling customers who care about quality to be connected directly to independent agents of the best insurance companies in the industry.

"Providing exceptional service is a key initiative at Rockford Mutual," said Kent Shantz, President & CEO of RMIC. "We strive to serve our policyholders, agents and community well in their time of need. Receiving this award is a symbol of our dedication and commitment to fulfilling just that."

"The ValChoice mission is to help consumers identify the best insurance companies," said Dan Karr, Founder & CEO of ValChoice®. "Rockford Mutual is one of those exceptional companies. They rise to the top, consistently outperforming many in the industry for value, claims handling and service."

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded on November 2, 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

