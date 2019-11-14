Rockhopper Industrial Announces the Launch of a Complete Line of Pipes, Valves, Fittings (PVF), and Oilfield Products

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockhopper Industrial (www.rockhopperindustrial.com), a new Houston, TX-based company is upending the traditional industrial manufacturing model to provide customers with the highest quality products at the lowest prices in the industry. By implementing an innovative direct-to-market supply chain model, Rockhopper has eliminated the costs traditionally associated with engineering, producing, testing, transporting, and delivering PVF and other oilfield equipment — all while maintaining the exacting safety and performance standards required in the industry.

Rockhopper Industrial

"Traditional PVF suppliers are operating unnecessarily expensive processes to produce their parts," says Tim Neal, CEO of Rockhopper Industrial. "With manufacturing capabilities and technology where they are today, we can innovate these traditional processes and provide our customers with the same high quality and performance they require, but at significantly lower prices."

"All of Rockhopper Industrial's products meet or exceed the safety and performance standards required for upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas applications. In addition to its extensive line of current products, Rockhopper can manufacture custom products to customer's specifications," says Jonathan Hamilton, President of Rockhopper Industrial.

Rockhopper Industrial's extensive line of products and product samples are available immediately, and more information can be found by visiting www.rockhopperindustrial.com.

Related Images

rockhopper-hammer-union.jpg

Rockhopper Hammer Union

SOURCE Rockhopper Industrial

Related Links

https://www.rockhopperindustrial.com

