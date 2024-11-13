Rockin' Around the FeastiviTREE: Fancy Feast Introduces Its First Cat-Friendly Holiday Tree

Fancy Feast's Feastivities celebration marks 40 years of delight with limited-edition FeastiviTREE and annual holiday ornament for cat lovers

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With twinkling lights and enticing ornaments, a decorated holiday tree can often become a precarious playground for curious cats. This year, to mark the 40th anniversary of Feastivities, Fancy Feast's holiday celebration, and to keep playful paws out of trouble, Fancy Feast has created the FeastiviTREE – a feline-friendly holiday tree built to withstand even the most spirited felines, so cats and cat lovers can celebrate the season together in style.

FeastiviTREE: Making the Season Stress-Free

Designed to look like a traditional decorated holiday tree, the hand-crafted FeastiviTREE includes several feline-friendly features including:

A sturdy base that doubles as a cat condo, featuring multiple entrances.

Internal climbing structures and perches let cats explore safely without the risk of breaking branches.

A tree trunk that serves as a built-in scratching post.

Decorations made of cat-safe materials and built to withstand inquisitive paws.

"Cats love holiday trees because they're full of all their favorite things - visually interesting, mouse-sized objects with lots of dangly movement, high hiding spots, and they're often located in the hearts of homes and family activity," said Purina Principal Behaviorist Dr. Annie Valuska. "The FeastiviTREE takes all the things that cats love about your traditional tree and makes them feline-friendly to meet their needs."

Cat lovers can enter for a chance to win a Fancy Feast FeastiviTREE by visiting www.feastivities.com. Three winners will be drawn and announced at the end of the giveaway period, which runs from November 12 to December 3. Click here for rules and details.

40th Anniversary Fancy Feast Ornament

In addition to the FeastiviTREE, Fancy Feast is helping cat lovers commemorate this special time of year with its longest tradition – the holiday ornament. It's the perfect gift that gives back for the cat lover in your life. This year's 40th Anniversary Fancy Feast ornament is a working music box featuring the iconic Fancy Feast cat pirouetting atop one of the brand's gold cans of cat food, allowing you and your cat to savor the sights and sounds of the season.

Cat lovers can order their Fancy Feast ornament on Feastivities.com, while supplies last, for a minimum donation of $5 to RedRover, in support of the Purple Leash Project, which helps create more pet-friendly domestic violence shelters across the nation.

For more details about this year's Feastivities celebration, visit Feastivities.com.

