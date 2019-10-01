Rockin' Protein® Energy Named Retailer Choice Best New Product Winner

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockin' Protein Energy has captured top honors in CSP Magazine's 2019 Retailer Choice Best New Product Contest for its winning combination of the dual fuel of 30g of high-quality real milk protein and natural caffeine from cold brew coffee. Rockin' Protein Energy is the result of extensive category research and answers unmet consumer demand for a delicious drink that packs a powerful one-two punch with quick and sustained energy to make more possible every day.

Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink protein beverage is a certified hit with c-store retailers

Released just this past spring, the newest addition to Shamrock Farms' Rockin' Protein beverage lineup rose to the top in the Packaged Beverage 'Other' category among more than 100 nominations from across the country in the publication's annual contest. Whether consumers are looking to get everything accomplished in their busy days or get a little more out of their daily workouts, Rockin' Protein Energy provides a healthy source of energy without the crash.

"We're honored that Rockin' Protein Energy was recognized as a best new product this year," said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. "Rockin' Protein Energy is a true game changer because it's the perfect combination of protein and natural energy and it tastes amazing, which is what Rockin' is all about. We're helping consumers get the protein they're craving in a really innovative way."

CSP Magazine has honored the best in product innovation with its Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest for the last 16 years, which highlights supplier's ability to innovate, improve and inspire.

Rockin' Protein Energy, along with other winners, will be recognized at this year's National Association of Convenience Stores Show, which brings together industry professionals and stakeholders from around the world.

Available in three delicious flavors, Rockin' Protein Energy is made with pure, fresh Shamrock Farms milk and is lactose-free and has no artificial growth hormones or added sugars. Look for Rockin' Protein Energy and other Rockin' Protein products with signature green tops in the refrigerated case at major retailers and grocery stores across the country. For more information, follow Shamrock Farms and Rockin' Protein on social media, or visit www.shamrockfarms.net and www.rockinprotein.com.

About Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms is one of the largest family-owned milk companies in the country and a leader in the industry. Its innovative dairy offerings include Rockin' Protein, and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, which can be found in retailers and over 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm hosting a herd of more than 10,000 cows, and was founded in 1922 in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit rockinprotein.com or shamrockfarms.net.

