Rockin' Protein® Expands Folds of Honor Partnership with $100,000 Donation and Launch of Inspirational Video, "Table of Honor"

PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rockin' Protein, made by Shamrock Farms, proudly announced a $100,000 donation to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and empowering the spouses and children of our nation's fallen or disabled service members and first responders through educational scholarships.

Entering year two of the partnership, Rockin' Protein is extending its support of Folds of Honor with the launch of "Table of Honor," an uplifting roundtable conversation featuring three military families who received scholarships from Folds of Honor. Moderated by award-winning sportscaster Ed Werder, Table of Honor provided a platform for recipients to discuss the impact the scholarships have had on their educations, careers and lives.

"As a family-owned company, paying it forward to the next generation is one of our core values, and Folds of Honor scholarships puts that in action," said Devon McClelland, President of Shamrock Farms fourth generation of McClelland family leadership. "Access to education and support for our armed forces are essential to building strong communities, and we're proud to partner with an organization like Folds of Honor that champions both values."

In addition, Rockin' Protein is launching three "Never Settle Stories," named after the brand's mission to never settle in the pursuit of one's dreams. The three one-on-one interviews with each family delve deeper into their history of sacrifice, service and never settling in the face of adversity.

**CLICK HERE TO WATCH TABLE OF HONOR AND NEVER SETTLE STORIES**

The three scholarship-receiving families featured in the Table of Honor and Never Settle Stories are:

MiLee Vogel, daughter of Ret. U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Bob Vogel and an engineering student at University of Arizona

Allie McCrea, daughter of fallen U.S. Army Paratrooper Kevin McCrea and a music therapist at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia

Ret. Senior Chief SEAL Brodie Renner and his wife Joy Renner, parents of two Folds of Honor scholarship recipients

Rockin' Protein is further amplifying its Folds of Honor support through limited-edition packaging, in-store marketing materials and digital advertisements.

"We're grateful to expand our relationship with Rockin' Protein and are touched by their eagerness to share our scholarship recipients' inspiring stories far and wide," said Rachael Lehman Chapman, Folds of Honor Arizona Regional Development Officer. "Our partnerships with like-minded companies and individuals are critical to ensuring we can carry out our mission and help as many people as possible."

Ahead of Veterans Day and beyond, Rockin' Protein encourages everyone to watch Table of Honor and Never Settle Stories and support Folds of Honor's mission to provide accessible higher education to families of all veterans and first responders by donating at rockinprotein.com/folds-of-honor. Scholarship application for next year opens Feb. 1, 2025 at foldsofhonor.org/scholarships.

About Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms® is one of the largest family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions every day for more than four generations. Founded in 1922 by W.T. and Winifred McClelland, Shamrock Farms® is committed to delivering the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin' Protein® and Shamrock Farms® ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Giving back to the community is a foundational pillar of the company and made possible through the Shamrock Foods Foundation. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of every dollar raised directly funds scholarships. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

SOURCE Shamrock Farms