Rockin' The Rally: 2019 Lexus GX 460 Wins Rebelle Rally

Piloted by Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley, the pair of adventurers utilized their love for challenging the status quo and their experience on the international off-roading stage to beat 37 competitors from a variety of classes during the eight days of intense competition.

The Rebelle Rally can best be regarded as a competition, not a race, as all-out speed hardly denotes a winner. It is the first women's off-road navigation rally raid in the United States and covers more than 1,440 miles/2,300 kilometers of stunning terrain across the Nevada and California desert. Rebelle participants must blend their expertise of off-road acumen with exceptional navigational skills that incorporate such elements as headings, hidden checkpoints, time management, and distance using maps, compass, and roadbook.

"The rally definitely showcased the capabilities of the Lexus," said Emily Miller, Rebelle Rally Organizer. "It handled every type of terrain, from rocks, ruts, steep climbs and descents, to America's biggest dunes with ease. It is truly impressive to see a bone stock GX take the overall win."

When it came to providing support to the X Elles, Lexus USA jumped at the opportunity and offered the highly-capable, yet truly luxurious, GX 460.

"Our experience in this rally will be one I never forget and one of the hardest things I've done," said Rachelle Croft of the X Elles. "Competing for 8 days with 80 incredible women - you can't help but come out on the other side a different person. This rally pushes you out of your comfort zone to show you what you are capable of with a group of women cheering and helping each other along the entire way."

The X Elles met in 2016 at the Northwest Overland Rally during a navigation class. Rachelle, a Montana native, wife, mom of three, business owner, and driver has always had a hunger for adventure and challenge. Completing the inaugural Rebelle Rally and three of the Rally Aiche des Gazelle Rallies, she works with husband Clay Croft producing and starring in the series, "Expedition Overland." A native Oregonian, Taylor has spent the last three years saying "YES!" to adventure and traveling the world. As the co-founder of Women Overlanding the World and two-time Rebelle competitor, she loves giving women the confidence and tools to explore. Rachelle and Taylor are experienced adventurers who are driven to encourage other women to tackle their big dreams.

"The Lexus GX 460 is made for adventure, and we're thrilled team X Elles and the GX dominated the competition," said Michael Moore, senior manager of Lexus Product Marketing. "The GX is the perfect combination of ultimate luxury and unrivaled off-road capability."

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 241 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alissa Moceri

469-292-2903

alissa.moceri@lexus.com

SOURCE Lexus