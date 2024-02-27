Rocking the Pacific Northwest: School of Rock Plans to Amplify Portland Music Landscape

Leading music education franchisor identifies Portland, Hillsboro, West Linn, and Happy Valley as the next ideal locations for small business ownership opportunities

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education with over 360 schools across 15 global markets, is looking to expand its presence in the Portland, Oregon region through franchising.

"Our priority is to equip our students with the resources and knowledge they need to learn new skills and perfect their craft. Our music programs provide students with the experience and tools to perform outside of the rehearsal room and develop into skilled musicians," said Rob Price, President of School of Rock. "We eagerly anticipate broadening our reach to Portland, a city rich in musical diversity, spanning jazz, garage and soft rock, punk, hip-hop, R&B and beyond."

School of Rock provides students with an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques through popular songs from various legendary artists.

With more than two decades of experience, School of Rock offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to quickly plug into a global brand with a proven business model. A testament to its mission and culture is the fact that many of its franchise owners started their journey as parents of students enrolled in School of Rock programs. Through the power of music, prospective franchise owners have the chance to make a lasting impact on the lives of students and their communities as a whole.

"School of Rock provides the tools, technology, and guidance you would expect from an international brand, while its franchisees supply the local knowledge, passion, and commitment that makes it a very integral part of the community," said Jon Scherrer, current owner of School of Rock Lynnwood. "The one regret Gayle and I have with regards to School of Rock is that we didn't own a location sooner. Through School of Rock, we are able to deliver a local impact for students and musicians. You don't need to be a musician to help a musician, or even to own a School of Rock. You just need to care about education, community, and creating a safe space for learning and growth."

The initial investment for a School of Rock franchise is approximately $395,800 – $537,400 including a $49,900 franchise fee. Ideal candidates, or groups of investors, will have a net worth of $350,000, of which $150,000 is liquid. Additionally, U.S. military veterans receive a special discount on their initial franchise fee.

For information on School of Rock franchise opportunities, visit schoolofrock.com/franchising/pr or register HERE to attend an upcoming School of Rock Franchising 101 webinar.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

SOURCE School of Rock