Rockit™ Apples Partners with Walmart at Halloween Drive-thru Events Across the Country

CHELAN, Wash., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockit™ Apples, the original miniature-sized apple grown for on-the-go snacking, has announced a partnership with Walmart for the retailer's Halloween drive-thru trick-or-treat events taking place at its stores across the country.

Free to attend and fun for all ages, Walmart's drive thru trick-or-treat events will give families an opportunity to dress in costume, enjoy sweet snacks and celebrate the holiday from a safe distance. Attendees at the retailer's socially distant events will be able to try a variety of fall treats including Rockit™ Apples, adding a snack both healthy and sweet to their Halloween haul.

"Apples are a quintessential fall treat and we are thrilled to give trick-or-treaters of all ages the chance to discover Rockit™ Apples," said Julie DeJarnett, Director of Retail Strategy at Chelan Fresh. "Walmart is reimagining Halloween for families, and we are happy to help them reimagine the perfect sweet snack."

The world's first pocket-sized apple, Rockit™ Apples are perfect for both kids and kids at heart. With a head-turning red blush color, the apple will stand out brightly in Halloween treat bags and trick-or-treaters will be delighted by its incredibly sweet, crisp taste.

To find a drive-thru trick-or-treat location near you, visit freetrickortreat.com.

About Rockit™ Apples

Rockit™ apples are the world's first miniaturized apples! They naturally grow in the perfect snack-size, are very sweet and deliver a big crunch. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber to support everyday health for active kids and adults. Rockit™ apples are grown by Chelan Fresh in Central Washington state.

About Chelan Fresh

Chelan Fresh is a fruit marketing company representing over 300 family-owned farms who are committed to growing premium apples, pears, cherries and several stone fruit varieties for demanding domestic and international markets. Our fruit is grown in Central Washington where ample sunshine, gentle mountain slopes, fertile valleys and cool crisp air combine with the waters of the mighty Columbia River for ideal growing conditions. For more information, visit www.chelanfresh.com.

