RockItCoin Announces Donation to Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RockItCoin, a leading bitcoin ATM operator and fintech company, is proud to announce its latest philanthropic effort as part of its RockItCoin Gives initiative. The company has donated to the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating pediatric cancer and supporting those affected by it.

"At RockItCoin, we believe in the power of community and giving back. Our donation to Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a reflection of our commitment to support families facing the challenges of pediatric cancer. Together, we can create a brighter future for our children," said Michael Dalesandro, CEO of RockItCoin.

RockItCoin's donation sponsored two holes at Bear Necessities' "Golf for the Bear" event on August 12th. The event raised awareness of pediatric cancer while also supporting Bear Necessities' efforts. This contribution emphasizes RockItCoin's commitment to supporting organizations actively working to improve the lives of people in the communities it serves.

"Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation is grateful to RockItCoin for supporting our mission: bringing hope and joy to those touched by pediatric cancer," said Kate Tillotson, CEO of Bear Necessities. "We support nearly 1,300 individuals annually through several programs, including Bear Hugs (dream experiences and special gifts), Family Support Services (financial relief), counseling, and college scholarships. We also invest in research to discover a cure for these devastating diseases. Every dollar donated helps children battling cancer, providing support when they need it most."

RockItCoin invites everyone to participate in supporting the mission of Bear Necessities. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of children battling cancer and bring hope to their families.

To learn more about Bear Necessities and their upcoming events, visit their website .

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 48 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

