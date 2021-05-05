RockItCoin Becomes First Crypto ATM Business to Launch Spanish-Language Website as Part of Commitment to Inclusion and Greater Access for All

CHICAGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RockItCoin, the most trusted name in Bitcoin ATM™, today launched a Spanish-language website, recognizing the importance of access to the burgeoning cryptocurrency market by Spanish-speaking consumers in the United States. The company has become the first to do so, once again leading the industry in supporting greater inclusion and access investing in cryptocurrency for as many people as possible.

RockItCoin's multi-language ATMs allow easy, walk-up access and fast conversion of cash into cryptocurrencies. The RockItCoin website also supports online transactions in the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). In addition, for anyone wanting to buy/sell over $10,000, RockItCoin offers a highly personalized OTC service.

"Due to language and other constraints, many members of the Hispanic community have been largely shut out from the rising Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets," said Michael Dalesandro, Founder and CEO of RockItCoin. "RockItCoin's new Spanish-language website and multi-language CryptoATMs are the safest and easiest choice for anyone seeking to turn cash into Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. By making cryptocurrency information accessible to Spanish-speaking consumers, RockItCoin is helping families and Hispanic communities with greater access to financial opportunities and a way to grow their financial assets using cryptocurrency. Spanish-speaking consumers can now find and access a RockItCoin Crypto ATM close to where they live and work with personal customer support 7 days a week."

For interest in hosting a crypto ATM, please visit us at https://rockitcoin.com/host. For locations and interest in using one of RockItCoin's crypto ATMs, please visit https://rockitcoin.com/locations

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin's network of over 1,000 multi-language ATMs across the US provides consumers with an easy, safe, and fast way to buy, sell, and trade Bitcoin. Consumers can also access and manage a wide variety of other cryptocurrencies through the company's Wallet app. In addition, RockItCoin distributes, operates, places, and sells 2-way Bitcoin kiosks to support small businesses gain additional revenue from crypto. For more information, visit: https://rockitcoin.com, En Español: https://rockitcoin.com/es/

