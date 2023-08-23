RockItCoin Demonstrates Cryptocurrency's Impact in Times of Hardship with $3,000 Ethereum Donation to Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund

News provided by

RockitCoin

23 Aug, 2023, 14:18 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of the devastating wildfires that have swept through Hawaii, RockItCoin continues to push to be a positive influence during times of adversity. To help aid those affected by the wildfires, the company is making a generous donation of $3,000 in Ethereum to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund, underlining the potential for cryptocurrency to drive meaningful change and contribute to disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Continue Reading

RockItCoin CEO Michael Dalesandro emphasized the company's commitment to creating a positive impact: "At RockItCoin, we firmly believe in the transformative power of cryptocurrency, extending far beyond the financial landscape. Our donation to the Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund underscores our dedication to utilizing cryptocurrency as a means to uplift communities during times of adversity."

The Hawaii wildfires, which have left communities grappling with loss and devastation, have not deterred RockItCoin from illustrating the philanthropic possibilities that cryptocurrency offers. The donation is being facilitated through Endaoment, a trusted partner of CDP that empowers organizations to make vital contributions using cryptocurrencies.

"We appreciate RockItCoin's support of CDP's efforts to help Hawaiian communities recover from the heartbreaking devastation caused by the recent wildfires," said Devin Mathias, CDP's senior director of development. "CDP will work with local nonprofit organizations to help those affected by the fires and to fill the gaps in funding for recovery efforts."

As CDP's Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund continues to provide vital resources and support to those affected by the wildfires, RockItCoin extends an invitation to the public to help those in need during this crucial moment. Individuals and organizations are urged to contribute to the fund and make a difference in the lives of those striving to rebuild in the wake of this tragedy.

More information on the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund can be found on the CDP website.

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and 2023 Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of Bitcoin ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 45 States, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Jarryd Baynes

[email protected]

567-217-1729

SOURCE RockitCoin

Also from this source

RockItCoin Ranks #1,687 Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies on 2023 Inc. 5000 List

RockItCoin Supports Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana to Aid Families in Need

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.