RockItCoin Makes Bitcoin Donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI)

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Bitcoin ATM company RockItCoin has made a donation in Bitcoin to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI), furthering its commitment to supporting local communities. This donation marks an important milestone, as RockItCoin becomes the first company to donate in cryptocurrency to RMHC-CNI.

The donation from RockItCoin will provide funding for 10 nights of housing for families staying at RMHC-CNI. This contribution will have an immediate impact on families in need, providing them with a comfortable and supportive environment during challenging times.

RockItCoin selected RMHC-CNI for its mission to improve the health and well-being of children and its dedication to serving families in the Chicago area, where RockItCoin is headquartered. This donation from RockItCoin showcases how cryptocurrency, often viewed as just a digital asset, can be harnessed to facilitate real-world positive change.

As an extension of their commitment to making a difference, RockItCoin employees are preparing 100 breakfast care kits for families staying at RMHC-CNI. These care kits will provide meals for 100 family members, offering them a nutritious start to their day.

CEO Michael Dalesandro expressed RockItCoin's dedication to community support, stating, "At RockItCoin, we believe in the power of giving back and supporting organizations that make a significant impact in our communities. We are proud to contribute to the important work of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana and provide support to families in their time of need".

In addition to this donation, RockItCoin is committed to continuing its philanthropic efforts through the RockItCoin Gives initiative in 2024. RockItCoin Gives focuses on making high-impact donations and supporting charitable organizations to foster positive change in communities.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana, visit their website.

About RockItCoin:

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 47 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

