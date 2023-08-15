RockItCoin Ranks #1,687 Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies on 2023 Inc. 5000 List

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Bitcoin ATM operator RockItCoin proudly announces its remarkable achievement of being ranked #1,687 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2023. This esteemed recognition highlights RockItCoin's unwavering commitment to growth amid market consolidation, making cryptocurrency easily accessible to all, and its dedication to being customer-centric in the dynamic world of digital finance.

RockItCoin & Inc. 5000 Logo.
The Inc 5000 list, released annually by Inc Magazine, showcases the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. RockItCoin's rapid rise from its inception is a testament to its innovative approach, as well as the growing demand for accessible cryptocurrency solutions across the nation. Since its founding in 2015, the company has expanded its footprint to over 2,000 Bitcoin ATMs in 45 States and plans to grow throughout the coming years with innovative consumer offerings.

Commenting on the milestone, RockItCoin CEO Michael Dalesandro remarked, "Earning the #1,687 spot on the Inc 5000 list is a tremendous achievement for RockItCoin and a testament to our team's hard work and determination. Our vision has always been to simplify the cryptocurrency experience for individuals from all walks of life. We strive to be at the forefront of innovation and bring digital currencies closer to mainstream adoption."

RockItCoin has transformed the way people interact with digital assets, providing a seamless user experience through its extensive network of over 2,000 Bitcoin ATMs. The ATMs offer a simple and secure method for individuals to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using cash. RockItCoin's mobile app enables users to buy, store, send, and receive their favorite cryptocurrencies as well.

RockItCoin President Ben Phillips emphasized the company's dedication to customer-centricity, stating, "At RockItCoin, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We understand that navigating the cryptocurrency world can be intimidating, which is why we have made it our mission to create a user-friendly platform that puts customer needs first. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in customer service and simplifying the entire cryptocurrency experience."

As RockItCoin continues to gain momentum in the fintech industry, it remains devoted to staying at the forefront of innovation, striving to foster greater accessibility, education, and trust in the realm of digital finance.

About RockItCoin
Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of Bitcoin ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 45 States, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

