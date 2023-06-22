RockItCoin Strengthens Market Position with Newest Acquisition, Further Expanding Bitcoin ATM Network

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Bitcoin ATM operator RockItCoin continues its strategic expansion with the acquisition of XBTeller, a regional operator in the industry. This acquisition reaffirms RockItCoin's commitment to growth during market consolidation and positions the company as a dominant force in the industry. With the addition of XBTeller's locations in Colorado and Texas, RockItCoin expands its extensive nationwide network of nearly 2,000 Bitcoin ATMs.

"Our continued strategy of acquiring smaller networks enables us to expand our reach and provide greater convenience to customers across the nation," said Michael Dalesandro, founder and CEO of RockItCoin. "This acquisition further strengthens our position as a market leader, and we are excited about the growth opportunities it presents."

While many regional players face challenges in scaling their operations, RockItCoin's unique position allows the company to capitalize on economies of scale and expand its footprint. By acquiring XBTeller, RockItCoin solidifies its position as a leader in the Bitcoin ATM industry, offering customers an unparalleled network of Bitcoin ATMs and best-in-class customer service.

RockItCoin President Ben Phillips emphasized the company's commitment to scalability and innovation, stating, "As the industry continues to consolidate, RockItCoin remains well-positioned to leverage our existing networks, relationships, and operations. We remain dedicated to providing seamless access to cryptocurrencies and driving the adoption of digital assets in everyday life."

About RockItCoin:
Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with nearly 2,000 locations in 45 States providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell Bitcoins. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and LinkedIn.

