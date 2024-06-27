RockItCoin Supports Chicago Youth Through Donation to Lost Boyz Inc

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RockItCoin, a leading bitcoin ATM operator and fintech company, is proud to announce its donation to Lost Boyz Inc. This contribution is part of RockItCoin's philanthropic initiative, RockItCoin Gives, designed to facilitate monthly donations to high-impact organizations.

RockItCoin is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves. Through the RockItCoin Gives initiative, the company has committed to supporting organizations that are making significant positive impacts in the areas RockItCoin serves. This month, RockItCoin has chosen to support Lost Boyz Inc., an organization that plays a crucial role in youth development in Chicago's under-resourced neighborhoods.

"We are proud to support Lost Boyz Inc. and their impactful work in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Through RockItCoin Gives, we are committed to making a difference in the communities we serve," said Michael Dalesandro, CEO of RockItCoin.

Founded in 2009 by LaVonte Stewart, Lost Boyz Inc. aims to provide sports-based youth development to boys and girls in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. With a mission to help youth develop confidence, resilience, and life skills, Lost Boyz offers instruction, training, and organized competition in baseball and softball. The program serves youths aged 4-24 and focuses on character development, positive output, and good decision-making.

"As someone who has been actively involved in youth baseball, I have seen firsthand the transformative power of sports. Our donation to Lost Boyz Inc. is a testament to RockItCoin's commitment to supporting initiatives that nurture our youth and foster community development," stated Ben Phillips, President & COO of RockItCoin.

RockItCoin invites other businesses and individuals to join in supporting organizations like Lost Boyz Inc. that are dedicated to improving the lives of young people in under-resourced neighborhoods.

To learn more about Lost Boyz Inc. and their mission, please visit their website .

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 48 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

