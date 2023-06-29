RockItCoin Supports Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana to Aid Families in Need

News provided by

RockitCoin

29 Jun, 2023, 16:33 ET

CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RockItCoin is demonstrating its support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI) as part of its philanthropic initiative, RockItCoin Gives. Through volunteer efforts and donations, RockItCoin aims to provide support and assistance to families facing challenging times, particularly those benefiting from the services offered by RMHC-CNI.

RockItCoin is committed to giving back to the community in its home city of Chicago and believes in empowering families, just like those staying at Ronald McDonald House, during critical periods in their lives. As a testament to this commitment, RockItCoin employees participated in two on-site volunteer events, where they dedicated their time to setting up and serving dinner to the families and children supported by the Charity.

The first volunteer event took place on Tuesday, June 20th, with RockItCoin employees flying in from out-of-state to contribute their efforts. Together, team members catered and served food to the many families currently staying at Ronald McDonald House.

In addition to the volunteer efforts, RockItCoin also made a donation of $1,000 in Bitcoin to RMHC-CNI. This contribution will further enable Ronald McDonald House to continue its valuable work of providing a comforting home away from home for families while their children receive medical care at nearby hospitals.

RockItCoin's commitment to community involvement does not stop there. On Sunday, June 25th, a group of RockItCoin volunteers took part in the Culinary Hearts program at Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's, catering food and ensuring that families enjoyed a delightful evening together.


"Our Culinary Hearts program was created to give volunteer groups an opportunity to prepare healthy, delicious meals alongside a House chef for families staying at our 80-bedroom Ronald McDonald House downtown," says A'Nyssa Harris, assistant chef for the program. "We are so grateful to the group from RockItCoin for donating their time so that families can focus on what matters most – the health of their children."

RockItCoin CEO Michael Dalesandro expressed his enthusiasm for the volunteer events, stating, "At RockItCoin, we firmly believe in the power of giving back to our community. It's been a fantastic experience serving alongside our dedicated employees and supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana in their mission. We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of families facing adversity."

The RockItCoin team encourages other companies and individuals to contribute and volunteer. More information on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana can be found at ronaldhousechiago.org.

About RockItCoin:

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with nearly 2,000 locations in 45 States providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell Bitcoins. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
Jarryd Baynes
[email protected]
567-217-1729

SOURCE RockitCoin

