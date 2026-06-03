ROCKLAHOMA 2026 RETURNS SEPTEMBER 4, 5, 6!

THE LOUDEST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR IS CELEBRATING 20 YEARS

THIS SEPTEMBER FEATURING

SLAYER, GODSMACK AND PAPA ROACH

+ OVER 40 OTHER ACTS

September 4 - 6

Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma

Passes Are On Sale Now For 20% Down At ROCKLAHOMA.COM

PRYOR, Okla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on as the mighty Rocklahoma returns on Labor Day weekend 2026 for its 20th edition for three days of blistering hard rock on September 4, 5, and 6 at the Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma. Rocklahoma XX includes an explosive lineup from top to bottom including headlining slots from Godsmack (Friday), Papa Roach (Saturday) and Slayer (Sunday), who will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their seminal Reign In Blood album.

ROCKLAHOMA 2026 is only three months away!

Joining the heavy-hitting headliners across the weekend are the best of the best in rock music — ranging from legacy acts to the new breed of superstars to up-and-comers.

Aside from the headliners, Rocklahoma XX will feature sets from Stone Temple Pilots, Cypress Hill, Black Label Society, Hollywood Undead, Dropkick Murphys, The Pretty Reckless, Yelawolf, Pennywise, Insane Clown Posse, Jet, Black Veil Brides, Suicidal Tendencies, Crossfade, Wolfmother, President, Buckcherry, Living Colour, Ugly Kid Joe, Slaughter, Molly Hatchet, Barbarians Of California, Dexter And The Moonrocks, Militarie Gun, Paris Jackson, Black Stone Cherry, Teen Mortgage, Ill Nino, Tim Montana, Autumn Kings, Cyco Miko, High June, Cowboy Angels, Big Ass Truck, The Normandys, Eternal Frequency, The Violent Hour, LYLVC, Waves In April, Seven Foot Monkey, Cirkus, High Water Gamble and School of Rock.

Rocklahoma XX will also include DEB Concerts' Thursday Night Throwdown Kick-Off Party on Thursday, September 3 featuring Plush, Ozzolution, She Hates Me Not and JUMP. Rocklahoma is hosted by SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk.

After 20 years of campground chaos, lifelong friendships, pit anthems, and red dirt sunrises, Rocklahoma isn't slowing down. It's not just a festival with a kick-ass lineup. It's been a gathering place for fans who treat rock music like religion and the campground like home. From first-timers to lifers who haven't missed a single year since it started, the festival remains one of the longest-running destination rock events in the country.

New for 2026, Rocklahoma is teaming up with the Cowboy Cup Cannabis Championship & Festival presented by Dime Industries and 710labs.com for a first-of-its-kind partnership at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, September 4-6. Founded in 2019, the Cowboy Cup has grown into one of the largest cannabis competitions in the country, with hundreds of judged entries across flower, concentrates, edibles, and cartridges, all competing for the Cowboy Cup Championship Buckle. The weekend culminates in the Awards Ceremony on Saturday, September 5, followed by a performance from Cypress Hill. Saturday access includes full Cowboy Cup programming. The Cowboy Cup experience at Rocklahoma includes:

Vendor marketplace featuring Oklahoma cannabis brands

Industry panels and educational sessions

Interactive games and fan experiences

Exclusive merchandise and brand activations

The Rawsin Lounge powered by 710trading.com

The official Cowboy Cup Medicating Area

The Cowboy Cup Cannabis Championship Awards Ceremony on Saturday, September 5

Weekend and Single Day VIP passes are sold out. Weekend and Single Day GA passes, Big Shot Passes and Camping are on sale now at Rocklahoma.com. Payment plans are available for 20% down through July 31, 2026. Rocklahoma is owned and produced by Pryor Creek Music Festivals.

Rocklahoma assets can be found here.

All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Pass prices subject to applicable fees.

SOURCE Pryor Creek Music Festivals