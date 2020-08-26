Rockland County Has a New Food Delivery Service & Charity Program

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bueno Dynasty is proud to announce the launch of their food delivery service for Rockland County, New York, as well as their charity program aimed at helping veterans, the elderly, and others in their community. The Bueno Dynasty offers more affordable and higher-quality service through the use of their specialty designed delivery bags, a sticker system, and their work in the community.

The Bueno Dynasty

To increase the quality of food delivery service, The Bueno Dynasty uses an insulated delivery service bag designed to maintain customer's meals at the optimal serving temperature. Whether it be served hot or cold, food ordered stays as close as possible to the temperature it was when it left the restaurant.

The Bueno Dynasty also uses a sticker system to offer their customers peace-of-mind: before every container of food and drink leaves the restaurant, each is secured with a "The Bueno Dynasty" sticker which keeps containers from opening during transport and ensures that they haven't been tampered with during the commute. Beyond the sticker's functionality, The Bueno Dynasty wishes to establish their stickers as a sign of their dedication to quality.

To order food and drinks from your favorite local restaurant through The Bueno Dynasty, you can use their app that is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play, or you can order through their website. Currently, you can order from nearly 20 different local restaurants with more local establishments on the way to join the lineup.

At the heart of The Bueno Dynasty is BD Cares, a charity program dedicated to helping veterans, the elderly, and those suffering from a disability get the medications, food, and other essential items that they need. The delivery service wishes to help those in their community live independently for as long as possible. Those customers who want to partner with BD Cares can donate $1 at checkout, and those wishing for assistance can sign up online.

Food delivery service has been around for awhile now and has recently become even more important for the survival of local restaurants, and the patrons that love them. The Bueno Dynasty joins the lineup of delivery service providers in the area but wishes to bring a new level of trust, quality, and consciousness to the industry.

About The Bueno Dynasty:

The Bueno Dynasty is a food delivery service that currently serves customers in Rockland and Orange Counties in New York. They offer affordable to free delivery services and each meal is delivered in a special delivery bag to maintain the food's temperature, and each food container is secured with a The Bueno Dynasty sticker. The delivery service also serves the community through their BD Cares program.

To learn more and order online, visit www.thebuenodynasty.com

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE The Bueno Dynasty