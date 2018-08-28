Rockland Trust Investment Management Group Adopts SEI Wealth Platform

OAKS, Pa., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ : SEIC ) today announced that Rockland Trust Investment Management Group (IMG) will adopt the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (the Platform) to provide a modernized user experience through a web-based wealth management solution. The Platform is a fully-integrated, single-infrastructure technology solution developed to support client relationship management, including front-, middle- and back-office services. This news was first announced during SEI's second-quarter 2018 earnings call.

"We are excited to continue our 27-year relationship with Rockland Trust IMG," said Al Chiaradonna, Senior Vice President of Private Banking at SEI. "The SEI Wealth Platform provides the integrated tools and automation designed to boost transparency between Rockland Trust IMG and their clients, as well as improve workflow efficiency and, ultimately, the user experience."

Rockland Trust IMG will migrate approximately $2.9 billion in assets under management and $3.2 billion in total assets, from SEI's legacy platform, TRUST 3000®, to the SEI Wealth Platform in summer 2019. The firm will continue to leverage SEI to support its back-office operations, eliminating multiple applications and integration points common in legacy infrastructure today.

"We strive to foster and maintain close, transparent relationships with our clients, as they are our top priority," said David B. Smith, CFA, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Rockland Trust IMG. "We look forward to working with SEI as we drive the evolution of our business and keep our clients' needs at the heart of everything we do."

The SEI Wealth Platform continues to gain significant market momentum since its 2013 U.S. launch. Of the 24 clients currently signed on to adopt the Platform, 16 private banking firms are installed, and another eight clients are in various stages of implementation.

About Rockland Trust Investment Management Group: IMG creates customized plans for individuals, municipalities, businesses and not for profit organizations through a full range of services including: Investment Management, Trust and Estate, Insurance, and Financial and Retirement Planning. IMG manages over 3.5 Billion in assets and has six offices located in Massachusetts including Boston, Edgartown, Franklin, Hanover, Hyannis, and Osterville as well as an office in Providence, Rhode Island. The team is comprised of more than 70 experienced professionals who consistently apply sound investment principles to seek to minimize risk and maximize long-term results for clients in a dynamic investment landscape. IMG takes a holistic approach to wealth management. Each client is assigned a team of financial professionals, including a relationship manager, financial consultant, and a portfolio manager, who work collaboratively to develop a long-term financial strategy that best suits the client. To learn more, visit Rocklandtrust.com.

The SEI Wealth Platform (the Platform) is an outsourcing solution for wealth managers encompassing wealth processing services and wealth management programs, combined with business process expertise. With the Platform, SEI provides wealth management organizations with the infrastructure, operations, and administrative support necessary to capitalize on their strategic objectives in a constantly shifting market. The SEI Wealth Platform supports trading and transactions on 157 stock exchanges in 56 countries and 43 currencies, through the use of straight-through processing and a single operating infrastructure environment. For more information, visit: seic.com/wealthplatform.

Now in its 50th year of business, SEI (NASDAQ : SEIC ) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $882 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $331 billion in assets under management and $545 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

