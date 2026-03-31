Woodworkers and DIYers invited to design creative furniture and storage solutions for small spaces for a grand prize of $2,500, plus Rockler prize packages.

MEDINA, Minn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As our homes and workspaces take on more roles — the office-guest room, workshop-dining room, or living room that doubles as a gym — people are getting creative about how to make the most of smaller spaces. To inspire DIYers and woodworkers to think creatively about small-space design, Rockler Woodworking & Hardware is introducing the Rockler Small Space Challenge, a national competition led by renowned YouTube Creator and woodworker Chris Salomone of Foureyes Furniture.

Rockler and Foureyes Furniture Launch "Small Space, Big Impact" National DIY Challenge Speed Speed To inspire DIYers and woodworkers to think creatively about small-space design, Rockler Woodworking & Hardware is introducing the Rockler Small Space Challenge, a national competition led by renowned YouTube Creator and woodworker Chris Salomone of Foureyes Furniture. To inspire DIYers and woodworkers to think creatively about small-space design, Rockler Woodworking & Hardware is introducing the Rockler Small Space Challenge, a national competition led by renowned YouTube Creator and woodworker Chris Salomone of Foureyes Furniture.

The challenge encourages people of all skill levels to design, build and showcase their most innovative, space-saving solutions. Whether it's folding furniture, wall-mounted storage, nesting tables, or compact workstations, the goal is to prove that even the smallest spaces can work smarter.

"At Rockler, we've always believed that with the right tools and creativity, you can build anything to fit your unique space," says Ann Rockler Jackson, second-generation owner of Rockler Woodworking and Hardware. "Rockler is the definitive source for this enduring trend, providing the specialized hardware and expertise needed to turn cramped quarters into highly functional, beautiful environments."

The challenge kicks off March 30 and runs through June 30, giving participants 12 weeks to complete and submit their builds. Salomone — whose Foureyes Furniture YouTube channel reaches more than 1.4 million subscribers and millions of woodworking enthusiasts — will serve as the challenge's lead judge.

"I'm excited to partner with Rockler on this challenge," Salomone says. "I can't wait to see what kinds of projects people come up with. Limitations, like a small space, always push people to get extra creative."

Design Tips for Small Spaces

To help inspire participants, Salomone and the experts at Rockler are sharing three key strategies for successful small-space builds:

See the Potential: It's a small space challenge but you can go for a big idea. Think outside the "box" for your own perfect solution and then work backwards to make it a reality. It doesn't need to be complex; some of the best builds are the simplest.

Prioritize Multifunctionality: Think about "transformational" furniture that works twice as hard. Think lift-top coffee tables that convert to desks, benches and cabinets with hidden storage, or folding furniture that disappears when not in use.

Don't Skimp on Hardware: The right hinges, casters, fasteners and other hardware can turn a clever idea into a space-saving, durable piece of furniture. Hardware is often what makes convertible or folding designs actually work long-term.

Prizes and How to Enter

Participants can enter by posting their projects on Instagram using the hashtag #RocklerSmallSpaceChallenge and tagging @Rockler_woodworking and @foureyesfurniture.

Grand Prize: $2,500 Rockler Gift Card, a Rockler prize package, and a featured spot in Rockler's social media and email channels.

$2,500 Rockler Gift Card, a Rockler prize package, and a featured spot in Rockler's social media and email channels. 2nd & 3rd Place: $1,000 and $500 Rockler Gift Cards plus Rockler prize package.

$1,000 and $500 Rockler Gift Cards plus Rockler prize package. Best Use of Rockler Hardware: A $500 Rockler Gift Card bonus prize to encourage innovative use of Rockler solutions plus Rockler prize package.

For full contest rules, project inspiration and to view entries once they're submitted, visit rockler.com/smallspacechallenge.

About Rockler Woodworking and Hardware

Family-owned for more than 70 years, Rockler Woodworking & Hardware supports makers and woodworkers at every skill level to bring their ideas to life. Headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, Rockler is a leading retailer with 40+ stores nationwide, a thriving e-commerce platform, and more than 100 patented products. With a legacy of craftsmanship and a commitment to innovation, Rockler is known for innovative tools, high-quality materials and expert resources that make woodworking approachable for hobbyists, professionals, and DIYers alike, helping them build with confidence and creativity. For more, visit www.Rockler.com.

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SOURCE Rockler Woodworking & Hardware