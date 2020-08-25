Rockline Announces Major $20 Million Production Capacity Expansion

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced today that it is installing a new state of the art $20 million disinfecting wipe production line that will nearly double the company's production capacity. The new production line, known as the XC-105 Galaxy, when completed will be one of the largest production lines for disinfecting wipes in the private brands wet wipes industry.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new level of awareness among the American people about the importance of proper surface disinfection," said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries. "We are making a huge investment in the future by installing the Galaxy line to ensure that our customers will be able to meet consumers' increasing demand for disinfecting wipes."

The Galaxy line is being custom designed by Rockline's Global Engineering Group and built in partnership with several of the world's leading converting equipment manufacturers and is expected to be fully operational at Rockline's Sheboygan, Wis. plant in mid-2021. The size of the line will require the company to relocate a number of existing production lines within the facility to accommodate the Galaxy. Rockline anticipates that it will increase its workforce as the line becomes operational and production volume increases though exact job numbers are not immediately available.

Rockline opened the Sheboygan, Wis. plant in 1976 and since then it has grown to become one of the largest manufacturers of wet wipes and disinfecting wipes in the world with a reputation for developing some of the industry's most innovative and sought-after products.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wis. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.Rocklineind.com.

