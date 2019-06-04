Rockline Industries Receives 2018 Manufacturer of the Year Award

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce has awarded Rockline Industries with the 2018 Manufacturer of the Year Award for demonstrating excellence in business growth and employee management.

Family-owned and operated since 1976, Rockline Industries previously accepted this award in 2014. As one of the world's leading global manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, medical and commercial wet wipes, customers around the world count on Rockline to provide them with the smart manufacturing solutions and quality products they need to grow their businesses as well as make the lives of consumers easier, productive and more enjoyable.

"Rockline is honored to receive this award, and we dedicate it to our customers who inspire us to an unparalleled level of excellence. Every day, we partner with industry leaders who challenge us to innovate, exceed their expectations and find customized solutions that help them stay at the forefront of industry trends and deliver superior value to their customers," said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries.

The Manufacturer of the Year Award is presented to one for-profit business headquartered or with significant operations in Sheboygan County that exhibits strong leadership, innovation and success within their industry or business sector. To qualify, companies must display achievement through growth in revenues, profits, facilities and/or job opportunities during the most recent fiscal year as well as a proven commitment to the growth and development of their employees.

As a top leader in the industry, Rockline continues to increase corporate citizenship and community involvement efforts while also investing in associate development. Dan Joslyn, VP of manufacturing, accepted the award at the 2018 Chamber Champions Gala Tuesday, Feb. 19, where more than 650 guests and 70 Chamber Champion Award nominees were in attendance.

For more information about the awards and recipients visit the Sheboygan County Chamber website https://sheboygan.org/.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com .

Media Contact:

Gabriella Griffith

(414) 443-0850 x110

ggriffith@buzzmonkeyspr.com

SOURCE Rockline Industries

Related Links

http://www.rocklineind.com

