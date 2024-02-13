Rockline Industries Releases 2023 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress on Conservation Goals

News provided by

Rockline Industries

13 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Results in report include reductions in carbon emissions and solid waste

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries, one of the world's leading manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, medical and commercial wet wipes, has released its 13th annual Sustainability Report. The document outlines the company's progress since committing to a dedicated sustainability program on Earth Day 2008, as well as performance relative to its newest set of sustainability goals for the next 10 years.

"As part of our broader sustainability program and goals, over the past fiscal year Rockline has committed to an even more aggressive near-term carbon reduction goal," said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries. "I'm very proud of all our sustainability accomplishments, particularly reducing greenhouse gas intensity by 28% since our program began."

Looking ahead, Rockline is pledging to reduce absolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% over the next 10 years when compared to a 2022 baseline year. Scope 1 are direct emissions from Rockline-owned sources, such as the thermal fuels used to heat Rockline's manufacturing sites, and Scope 2 indirect emissions are generated from purchased electricity.

As of the release of this year's report, Rockline is not only on track to meet that 50% reduction goal, but to exceed it. As of July 2023, Rockline has successfully sourced green electricity at three of their largest manufacturing facilities, with plans to bring on additional facilities in the coming months.

In addition, the report highlights a 31% reduction in solid waste generated by Rockline's manufacturing facilities, plans to address challenging wastewater reduction efforts, and details about how Rockline acknowledges dedicated team members who work to achieve progress on all sustainability fronts.

"The report reflects the depth of our commitment to the environment," Rudolph added. "We absolutely would not have made the significant progress of the past 15 years without the commitment to sustainability that runs through our whole culture and team."

The long-term aspirations that guide Rockline's sustainability approach, with progress highlighted each year in the sustainability report, are achieving fossil fuel independence through a shift toward clean, low-carbon energy, minimizing waste and its impact on the environment, and developing ecologically intelligent products that are sustainable.

For more information about Rockline's environmental program, to view its current performance regarding environmental targets, and to download the 2023 Sustainability Report, visit http://www.rocklineind.com/environmental-sustainability/.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.

Media Contact:
Rockline Industries:
Mary Roberts
(414) 839-4175
[email protected]

SOURCE Rockline Industries

Also from this source

Rockline Industries Reaches Another Major Safety Milestone

Rockline Industries Reaches Another Major Safety Milestone

The Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized the associates in the company's Booneville, Arkansas manufacturing plant for the remarkable...
Rockline Industries Achieves Historic Safety Milestone

Rockline Industries Achieves Historic Safety Milestone

Rockline Industries, a leading global manufacturer of wet wipes, proudly announced today that it has reached an unprecedented 17 million safe work...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.