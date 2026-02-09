Rockline Industries Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Marking 50 Years of Responsible Growth and Environmental Stewardship

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries, a leading global manufacturer of coffee filters and consumer, medical, and commercial wet wipes, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting continued progress toward long-term environmental goals while celebrating the company's 50th anniversary.

Founded in 1976, Rockline's 50-year milestone underscores a longstanding commitment to responsible manufacturing, innovation, and doing business the right way. The 2025 report details measurable progress across key sustainability priorities, including reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, expanded use of renewable energy, improvements in waste diversion, and continued advancement in water stewardship and responsible sourcing.

"For 50 years, Rockline has been guided by a long-term mindset—one that values people, communities, and the environment alongside business success," said RJ Rudolph, President of Rockline Industries. "Sustainability has always been central to who we are as a family-owned company, and this report reflects both the progress we've made and our responsibility to future generations."

Rockline released its first sustainability report in 2008. The 2025 report highlights continued momentum toward Rockline's environmental goals, including progress toward reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, increasing renewable electricity usage across manufacturing facilities, and improving material efficiency and waste reduction. It also outlines ongoing initiatives focused on supply chain transparency and the development of more sustainable products.

"Our sustainability journey is built on continuous improvement," said Aaron Miller, Corporate Sustainability Manager. "As we mark Rockline's 50th year, this report demonstrates how environmental stewardship and operational excellence go hand in hand—and how our teams across the organization are helping turn long-term commitments into real results."

To read the full 2025 Sustainability Report visit: http://www.rocklineind.com/assets/2026-Sust.-Report-Website.pdf

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial, and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, and England. For more information, visit: www.RocklineInd.com.

