Rockoly Announces Hybrid Team-Building Events as Employees Return to Physical Offices

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockoly , a leader in the remote team-building space, has launched a new line of hybrid cooking events to coincide with the latest working trends. Many large corporations have set hard deadlines or offered incentives for employees to return to work. As this transition occurs, Rockoly's hybrid events will cater to divided office environments, allowing for in-person groups to engage in interactive workshops with colleagues who continue to work remotely.

Rockoly hybrid team building cooking workshop with remote and in-person participants. Rockoly hybrid team building cooking workshop with remote and in-person participants laughing and cheering.

"As U.S. companies become more comfortable with employees returning to offices, we want to make sure people working remotely are not left behind," said Rockoly Co-CEO Mikhail Gorman. "With the pandemic continuing to wane, we look forward to keeping everyone together through hybrid events."

Rockoly has partnered with an expansive array of in-person venues across the world, with a majority being located at business hubs across the United States, U.K., and Canada. This will leverage Rockoly's existing network of chefs and event planners, who will lead hybrid teams through a variety of activities, from tastings to cooking demos to games.

All hybrid events are outfitted with projectors, microphones, video cameras, and even 1-on-1 stations, ensuring there is full interaction between all team members on and off-location.

"There's been multiple studies over the last decade about both team-building and eating together, how these activities dramatically increase socialization and connection within groups. This is what we've been doing in our remote events and what we look to carry over into our new hybrid format." Raghu Sudheer, Rockoly Co-CEO said.

An event planner will oversee the planning, setup, and tear-down of the event, ensuring everything is running smoothly – from the chef and sommelier presentation to the connectivity of remote attendees.

Rockoly's premier hybrid activity involves making elaborate and colorful charcuterie boards with matching beer or wine. All remote participants of this workshop – and others involving food – will be sent the ingredients in advance so they can participate in lock-step with the group on-location.

"It seems that everyone we turn to is looking forward to these hybrid events, from our team of chefs to our existing clients. We're thrilled to officially offer this service alongside our fully-remote events," said Leslie Schwarz, Rockoly's COO.

To inquire, visit Rockoly.com/hybrid-events to get started.

Media Contact:

Addison Riddleberger

336-708-3090

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockoly