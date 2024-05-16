RockOrange Wins PRSA Silver Anvil Award with Aflac for Best Multicultural Public Relations Campaign Targeting the Hispanic Community

Agency also recognized for Integrated Communications Campaigns for Aflac Wellness

MIAMI, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based integrated communications agency, RockOrange earned a Silver Anvil from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Silver Anvil Awards organization for client work with Aflac Incorporated. The Silver Anvils are regarded as one of the most iconic and prestigious awards in the communication industry. During the award ceremony held in New York on May 9th, they recognized the campaign titled "Remisión con una Misión" (Remission with a Mission) featuring Puerto Rican actress and television personality, Adamari Lopez with the coveted award. The campaign aimed to empower the U.S. Hispanic community to take charge of their health and be proactive about regular health screenings.

RockOrange was also recognized with an Award of Excellence for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign encouraging younger generations to take charge of their health, in a combined effort with Aflac's other partner agencies, Ketchum, KWI Communications and Huck Strategies.

Following a wellness survey conducted in 2023 by Aflac indicating that over 70% of Hispanics avoid getting a wellness screening due in part to language barriers, and 61% of Hispanic respondents agree that healthcare providers and organizations need to better engage and educate the Latino community about the benefits of being proactive with their health and wellness, it was a clear that Aflac needed to address these issues. As a result of this survey, RockOrange and Aflac launched both campaigns to provide information and help the community make more informed healthcare decisions. In the coming months, RockOrange and Aflac will be coordinating outreach regarding the soon to be released 2024 Wellness Matters Survey.

To enhance visibility and reach for the award-winning 2023 campaign, RockOrange and Aflac partnered with Adamari Lopez to execute a 360-degree strategy involving the production of curated content, a strategic media blitz across broadcast and print media outlets, and meaningful digital engagement through social platforms. The campaign reached over 270 million impressions in over 360 media placements in English and Spanish. Coverage crossed borders to international markets, and Lopez's five social media posts garnered high engagement, receiving more than 48K likes and 400+ comments collectively.

"We are so proud of our team and our partnership with Aflac. Aflac is a pioneer in cancer insurance and is committed to addressing the needs of the Hispanic community," said David Naranjo, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, RockOrange. "Our goal was to inform our community about the importance of regular cancer screenings and break down myths related to doctors' visits and insurance, so receiving this recognition from peers in the industry is a true honor," he added.

Through a continuous stream of information across all platforms, the program generated awareness for a community needing clarity about their healthcare options. The campaign mobilized the Hispanic community toward better health outcomes through Lopez's influential voice, and raised awareness and emphasized the importance of supplemental insurance to alleviate the financial burden allowing them to focus on a healthier and longer life.

"Bringing Adamari into the fold was critical to our success. As a beloved member of the Hispanic community, she is also a cancer survivor and mother who brought the authenticity and knowledge needed to ensure the message was being delivered accurately," added Naranjo.

About RockOrange

RockOrange is an award-winning integrated marketing and communications agency serving Fresh Solid Ideas with global reach since 2012. We lead with purpose and our passion is to create deep connections that ignite emotions. Never checklist thinkers, our band of RockStars are driven by creative curiosity and strategic insights, and cultural impact that deliver powerful personal connections. With expertise across businesses and around the globe, we are strategists, writers, producers, creative gurus, technology freaks, and people-persons who bring to life integrated stories that help solve problems of all shapes and sizes. We add a multicultural lens to help expand reach, elevate brands and connect to audiences authentically. Stay in touch @teamrockorange

