Rockpoint Acquires Eight-Building Eastport Industrial Portfolio in Richmond, Virginia

Transaction Establishes Industrial Footprint in an Attractive Southeast Growth Market

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Eastport Industrial Park ("Eastport" or the "Property"), an eight-building, 1,068,995-square-foot, shallow-bay infill industrial portfolio located in Richmond, Virginia. Rockpoint will manage and operate the portfolio in partnership with Rockhill Management, Rockpoint's dedicated property services affiliate, and Rockpoint Industrial, Rockpoint's exclusive industrial operating platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The eight-building portfolio is situated within Richmond's Airport submarket and offers tenants a diverse range of building configurations and suite sizes. Eastport benefits from Richmond's strong local labor base and a diverse mix of active industrial tenants and limited new supply. The Property is currently 97% occupied and has demonstrated strong leasing momentum, with several new leases and extensions recently signed. Situated adjacent to Richmond International Airport and with direct access to the region's major transportation arteries, Eastport offers exceptional logistical advantages for regional and last-mile distribution and delivery throughout Virginia and the Eastern Seaboard.

"Rockpoint's investment in Eastport reflects our continued conviction in high-quality, infill light industrial assets in select growth markets," said Fred Borges, Senior Managing Director at Rockpoint. "We know these markets very well through our time-tested address-level, research-focused approach across all asset types."

"Richmond continues to stand out nationally with compelling long-term fundamentals," said Ben Harris, Head of Rockpoint Industrial. "We look forward to leveraging our industrial operating expertise to drive value for tenants and investors at Eastport Industrial Park."

Rockpoint has made 16 industrial investments since 2020, representing approximately 15 million square feet.

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value, replacement cost, and cash flow, targeting investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm's co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 512 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $82 billion. To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com.

About Rockpoint Industrial

Rockpoint Industrial is Rockpoint's exclusive industrial operating partner for the acquisition, development, and operation of high-quality industrial facilities in primary and growth markets nationally. The team focuses on existing stabilized and value-add industrial opportunities, and selective developments in target markets throughout the United States.

About Rockhill Management

Rockhill Management, L.L.C. ("Rockhill"), an affiliate of Rockpoint, is a dedicated property services management company that serves commercial and residential properties in select markets throughout the United States. Rockhill employs a responsive, tailored approach to property and relationship management in order to deliver customized service, premium amenities, and intentional communities across Rockpoint's portfolio. Since inception, Rockhill has provided property management, project management, and other services to properties representing approximately 56.9 million square feet.

